So many flights in Toronto have been cancelled people don't know when they can travel

Dozens of flights coming to or out of Toronto Pearson International Aiport have been impacted today as a result of an icy winter storm that's blasted most of southern Ontario.

Last minute cancellations and delays have led to lots of confusion among travellers, who now have essentially no idea when they'll be able to catch another flight amid the holiday season.

Canada's second-largest airline, WestJet, "proactively cancelled all scheduled flights arriving and departing Toronto Pearson International Aiport" due to a significant winter storm system" impacting southern Ontario.

Due to weather, we've also proactively cancelled flights to and from Toronto, London, Ottawa, Waterloo and Quebec beginning at 9:00 a.m. EST this morning (Dec. 23) until end of day, with a restart dependent on weather conditions by Saturday, Dec. 24. https://t.co/6IrLP24ATj — WestJet (@WestJet) December 23, 2022

One person claimed that despite their flight's cancellation, WestJet provided them with no email or notification about when a new flight was happening.

Our flights WS2581 from cancun to Toronto was cancelled for today December 23rd with no email or notification from WestJet and no contact as to when a new flight will happen. What is going on here? — Peter Zech (@peterzech_IG) December 23, 2022

Another person tweeted that while they understand cancellations due to weather-related conditions, they would appreciate more information regarding rebooking options.

Dear @WestJet, weather-related flight cancellations are understandable, but as passengers we deserve updates and options for rescheduling. Can you please provide assistance with our cancelled Toronto to Vancouver flight? #TorontoToVancouver (WS 419, WS 165) — Jaspinder Singh (@jaspinder_nl) December 23, 2022

One other person claimed their sister received no information regarding the cancellation of their flight, including details about how to rebook.

@WestJet You cancel my sisters flight from Calgary to Toronto for tomorrow in the last few hours without any notice to her, no email, nothing - and she can’t get ahold of you to even find what options are, no rebooking, nothing. Customer service & lack of care is disgusting! What — Cluesy (@KelseyB18384983) December 23, 2022

Another person said their family members will now be stuck in Toronto for at least a week, and still haven't been rebooked.

@WestJet - my mom and aunt are now stuck in Toronto until AT LEAST the 29th. Wouldn’t officially rebook them just gave them a sheet and told them to show up 5 hours early. NO hotel NO food NOTHING! What the hell?? — Karleena (Taylor’s Version) ❄️ (@karleenasquires) December 22, 2022

WestJet's cancellations impact all flights coming to or out of Pearson beginning 9 a.m. on Friday until the end of the day.

"The proactive cancellations will impact 140 flights across the five airports and were made in consultation with airport authorities and NAV Canada. All impacted guests have been notified," reads a statement from the airline.

WestJet says its flights are scheduled to resume by Dec. 24 "dependent on weather conditions."

Anyone wishing to proactively cancel a trip with WestJet between now and Dec. 26 can do so and get a full refund by filling out this form.

The airline tweeted that because weather challenges are expected to continue, there is limited availability to reaccommodate due to the demand.

WestJet stated that all available reaccommodation options will be communicated via email in the event of a cancelled flight.

"We ask that you only phone our Contact Centre to make changes to confirmed reservations within the next 72 hours. If your flight has been cancelled and you are looking for a new flight option, the Contact Centre is unable to assist. Please wait for an email with your options," reads a tweet from the airline.

"Please do not go to the airport for assistance. Our airport teams are not able to support further, and any possible reaccommodation options will be the same as those you'll receive through email."