Travel
Zoe Demarco
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Prince Edward County hotels

The top 5 hotels in Prince Edward County

Travel
Zoe Demarco
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Picturesque Prince Edward County in Ontario is teaming with beautiful boutique hotels.

From household names like the Drake Devonshire to independently-run Merrill House, PEC's top getaways provide the perfect place from which to explore the County's wineries, beaches, and antique shops.

Here are the hotels you'll want to stay at in Prince Edward County.

Drake Devonshire

Situated on a private beach amongst Joel Loblaw-designed grounds, this hotel is an all-season retreat in Prince Edward County. The boutique hotel has 13 unique and beautifully decorated rooms that offer a modern twist to the classic country inn. 

Menus at the onsite bar and restaurant are inspired by the seasons and highlight local farmers and wineries. You can rent cruiser bikes, embark on a curated wine tour, cozy up by the firepit, or peruse the hotel’s permanent art collection or a rotating exhibit.

Prince Edward County hotels

Inside the Drake Devonshire. Photo by Renee Suen.

The Lakeside Motel

This motel sits on two lakefront acres in the heart of the County. Cozy rooms and guest houses have a modern, minimalist design and offer beautiful views of the surrounding property.

Firepits, canoes, and bikes are available at the Motel and, during the warmer months, guests can lounge in a poolside cabana or dine at the waterfront patio. Hothouse Sauna and Lounge is located onsite, and the Beauty Buggy is available for spa services by appointment.

Prince Edward County hotels

The Patio at the Lakeside Motel. Photo by Booking.com.

Merrill House

Originally built in 1878 for Judge Edwards Merrill, Merrill House is housed in a stately Victorian mansion that has been fully restored and transformed into a tranquil boutique hotel.

Each of the hotel's 14 rooms and suites have been individually designed and decorated with fine antiques, artifacts, contemporary art, and modern details.

Prince Edward County hotels

Inside Merrill House. Photo by Booking.com.

The restaurant serves fine French cuisine and a meticulously curated selection of wine. A sauna, virtual reality lounge, and common drawing room can be found at the Merrill House as well.

Jackson's Falls Country Inn

This lodging was built in 1870 as a one-room public school house, the site of which is now the guest lounge and wine bar. Each suite at the Inn has been curated by a local artist and features a small sitting area.

The hotel is a serene countryside escape from which to explore all that Prince Edward County has to offer.

Prince Edward County hotel

Outside Jackson's Falls Country Inn. Photo by Booking.com.

The Royal Hotel

Dating back to 1879, The Royal is spread over two neighbouring buildings. The Hotel offers classic, comfortable accommodations, while The Annex provides spacious, Scandinavian-inspired studios intended for extended stays.

The Royal features a peaceful library, spa, and swimming pool, as well as four dining options serving farm-to-table, sustainable fare.

Prince Edward County hotels

Inside The Royal Hotel. Photo by Renee Suen.

Lead photo by

Drake Devonshire
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

The top 5 hotels in Prince Edward County

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Travel

The top 5 hotels in Prince Edward County

This Ontario home looks like a scene from the movie Elf

Nordic spa near Toronto is back in action after pools were shut down due to health hazard

A new hotel is about to open near Toronto that has a 125-year-old history

Ontario's staycation tax credit is set to expire this month

The top 5 hotels in Niagara Falls Canada

This Christmas market in Ontario is like a snowy village in Germany

5 resorts in Ontario for your next winter weekend getaway