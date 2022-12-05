The top 5 hotels in Prince Edward County

Picturesque Prince Edward County in Ontario is teaming with beautiful boutique hotels.

From household names like the Drake Devonshire to independently-run Merrill House, PEC's top getaways provide the perfect place from which to explore the County's wineries, beaches, and antique shops.

Here are the hotels you'll want to stay at in Prince Edward County.

Situated on a private beach amongst Joel Loblaw-designed grounds, this hotel is an all-season retreat in Prince Edward County. The boutique hotel has 13 unique and beautifully decorated rooms that offer a modern twist to the classic country inn.

Menus at the onsite bar and restaurant are inspired by the seasons and highlight local farmers and wineries. You can rent cruiser bikes, embark on a curated wine tour, cozy up by the firepit, or peruse the hotel’s permanent art collection or a rotating exhibit.

This motel sits on two lakefront acres in the heart of the County. Cozy rooms and guest houses have a modern, minimalist design and offer beautiful views of the surrounding property.

Firepits, canoes, and bikes are available at the Motel and, during the warmer months, guests can lounge in a poolside cabana or dine at the waterfront patio. Hothouse Sauna and Lounge is located onsite, and the Beauty Buggy is available for spa services by appointment.

Originally built in 1878 for Judge Edwards Merrill, Merrill House is housed in a stately Victorian mansion that has been fully restored and transformed into a tranquil boutique hotel.

Each of the hotel's 14 rooms and suites have been individually designed and decorated with fine antiques, artifacts, contemporary art, and modern details.

The restaurant serves fine French cuisine and a meticulously curated selection of wine. A sauna, virtual reality lounge, and common drawing room can be found at the Merrill House as well.

This lodging was built in 1870 as a one-room public school house, the site of which is now the guest lounge and wine bar. Each suite at the Inn has been curated by a local artist and features a small sitting area.

The hotel is a serene countryside escape from which to explore all that Prince Edward County has to offer.

Dating back to 1879, The Royal is spread over two neighbouring buildings. The Hotel offers classic, comfortable accommodations, while The Annex provides spacious, Scandinavian-inspired studios intended for extended stays.

The Royal features a peaceful library, spa, and swimming pool, as well as four dining options serving farm-to-table, sustainable fare.