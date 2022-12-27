Mill Pond Park in Richmond Hill is a beautiful urban park that is especially charming during the winter months.

This quiet sanctuary is tucked away from the hustle of Yonge Street, and is an ideal escape to take in the nature with a stroll along the boardwalk around the large pond. Besides the boardwalk, there is also a playground, trail, gazebo and many areas to sit and relax.

Mill Pond was named after the sawmill operation that once used the pond for power in the late 1800s. Today, it is one of Richmond Hill's most popular outdoor recreation and entertainment areas.

In the summers, the park hosts outdoor concerts and is a popular place for events and gatherings. As the temperatures begin to drop, Mill Pond Park transforms into a winter wonderland. The trees become blanketed in a layer of white snow, and the pond freezes over, which turns into a skating or ice hockey rink for local residents.

You might also spot the graceful resident swans and various other waterfowl at the pond who call the park home.

The park also hosts an annual Winter Carnival, which will return the first weekend of February 2023. The carnival is organized by volunteers and will have vendors and entertainment.

Mill Pond Park is located at 321 Mill Street in Richmond Hill.