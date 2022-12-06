A magical and unique dining experience in Muskoka is back for its third winter at the JW Marriott The Rosseau.

Imagine dining in your own personal snowglobe set above breathtaking views of a lake - that's exactly what you'll get at Muskoka Ice Caves.

The resort launched the Muskoka Ice Caves in December 2020 during the uncertain times of province-wide lockdowns and social-distancing measures, allowing for guests to eat and drink in their own private "ice cave".

These fully-enclosed transparent geodesic domes are gently lit, heated, and decked out in quintessentially-Muskokan decor, set on the property's magnificent terrace overlooking Lake Rosseau.

The two-hour dining experience has impressive menu offerings, ranging from tapas-style shareables and fondue to grilled meats and seafood prepared over charcoal cauldrons.

They also have an extensive wine list featuring some of Canada's best vintners and wineries around the world.

The price starts at $250 per person with a minimum of two people per cave, and the menu selection must be made at least 48 hours in advance. The experience is available on weekends, with two time slots available per day.

For an additional $39, you can also add the Crystal Head Vodka Ice Bar before or after dinner. Here, you can sample flights of all three Crystal Head Vodka expressions in a one-of-a-kind -15°C bar surrounded by ice and illuminated crystal skulls.

Reservations are required, and with limited seating, it is recommended to book well in advance.