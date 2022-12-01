This Christmas market in Ontario is like a snowy village in Germany

A dreamy European-style winter village is coming to Ontario, and you won't have to travel very far to enjoy the festive wonderland.

For two days only, you can enjoy the "sights and sounds of a European Christmas" at the annual Christkindl Market in Glencolton Farms, just outside Durham.

Food options are endless here, and range from fried apple fritters, to leek and potato soup, to sausage on a pretzel bun, or even kartoffelpuffer (crispy potato pancakes).

You can also grab a drink while you walk the candelit pathways of the enchanting market, including glühwein (German "glow wine"), golden milk (warm almond milk with tumeric, cinnamon, ginger), hot chocolate, and of course, hot apple cider.

The artisan village will showcase the work of local artists, with lots of handmade bags, jewelry, self-care products, home goods, pottery, candles, and herbal teas to purchase.

There will be no shortage of entertainment at the market, where you can expect live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, candle dipping, chestnut roasting, bannock making, carolling and more.

The Christkindl Market will take place at Glencolton Farms at 383889 Concession 2 in Durham on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. The market will run on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase online for $22.23 and are also available at the door for $25.