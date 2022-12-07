You can sip on moonshine-spiked apple cider by the fire at a farm near Toronto

If you're in the mood for a little road trip this season, Applewood Farm & Winery might be a fun place to stop by to sample and take home a boozy specialty sure to impress your friends and family this holiday season.

This family run farm and winery is just north of Port Perry, about an hour drive from Toronto. They produce unique award winning fruit wines, cider, and mead, made in small batches from the fruit and honey harvested right on their farm.

Open until Christmas, you can bundle up and sample flights, wines by the glass, ciders, or seasonal cocktails by the cozy fire on their patio.

Their moonshine spiked apple cider is like Christmas in a cup, made from fresh pressed apple cider blended with their Christmas cheer moonshine and maple moonshine.

Their hot mulled wine is also a crowd favourite, made of black currants, raspberries and cranberries which is then spiced with cinnamon.

You can purchase their moonshines, wines, and ciders in bottles from the winery, as well as fresh honey, bees wax candles, and preserves throughout the harvest season.

Applewood Farm & Winery closes Christmas Eve and reopens in May. In the spring and summer months, the farm offers strawberry and mulberry fruit picking. In the fall, they have squash and pumpkin picking, and a giant corn maze to wander through.

The farm also hosts occasional events, which they post on their website and socials.