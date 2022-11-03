Travel
Zoe Demarco
Posted 3 hours ago
Pearson airport delays fog

Toronto Pearson Airport is a complete mess right now with the city choked in fog

As thick fog rolled into Toronto on Wednesday evening, chaos ensued at Pearson Airport.

Just before 8:30 p.m. last night, the airport tweeted that, in order to maintain safe operations amid the fog, NAV Canada had reduced the flow of arriving aircraft. Pearson warned that flights may be delayed as a result.

According to data from FlightAware, 177 departing flights and 172 inbound flights were delayed at Pearson on Wednesday; the latter figure was the highest of any airport in the world yesterday.

Some incoming flights were diverted to airports in other cities, including Ottawa and Montreal.

Conditions - both weather and transportation related - had not improved by daybreak Thursday.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for Toronto and Mississauga this morning, warning that visibility may be "significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero." Travel is expected to be "hazardous" as a result.

While the fog is expected to dissipate later this morning, delays were still plaguing Pearson.

The airport took to social media to warn travellers that operations may be impacted, and advised that they check their flight status ahead of time.

As of 11:00 a.m., Pearson has already delayed 51 outbound flights, and cancelled 24. Eighty-four incoming flights have been delayed thus far while 25 have been cancelled outright.

