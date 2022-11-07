The top 10 hotels near Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

Hotels near Scotiabank Arena in Toronto provide the perfect home base for sold-out concerts, Raptors games, and Maple Leafs matchups.

From luxurious five-star stays to comforting global chains, these hotels offer more than just a comfortable bed after the show or game, though, including decent restaurants, state-of-the-art amenities, and elevated services.

Here are the hotels you'll want to stay at near the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Although it’s just a two minute walk from the Scotiabank Arena, Le Germain Hotel Maple Leaf Square offers a calming, tranquil stay. Rooms are equipped with Nespresso coffee machines, Egyptian cotton and bamboo linens, and Ruby Brown toiletries. Amenities include Bar le Germain and a 24-hour fitness center.

The iconic Fairmont Royal York features sophisticated accommodations and elevated amenities, including Kalani Spa and Library Bar. Fairmont Gold, the hotel’s new luxury boutique experience, offers elevated rooms, suites, and services.

Located on the waterfront, Westin Harbour Castle offers stunning views of the Toronto skyline and Lake Ontario. It features spacious rooms, rooftop tennis courts, complimentary e-bikes, and a run concierge.

Situated steps from the Scotiabank Arena, Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto offers modern rooms, a stunning lobby, and sweeping views of the city. The hotel is home to SOCO Kitchen + Bar and Char No.5 Whiskey & Cocktail Lounge.

Guest rooms at the InterContinental Toronto Centre feature upscale amenities, modern furnishings, and sleek decor. Azure Restaurant & Bar is located within the hotel, as is a saltwater pool and full-service spa.

The ideal home away from home, all rooms and suites at the Cosmopolitan are equipped with kitchens, balconies, and washers and dryers. The in-house restaurant, Wildfire, is reminiscent of a European Courtyard, and the fitness center features Peleton bikes.

Built in 1914, One King West Hotel and Residences combines historic charm with modern conveniences. Suites at the boutique hotel feature separate sleeping, dining, and working areas, while amenities include a full concierge service, valet parking, and a modern rooftop fitness centre.

This 5-star hotel features a full-service spa, spacious rooms, and stunning skyline views. Guests have access to the St. Regis Butler Service, while dining options include LOUIX LOUIS and Astor Lounge.

As Toronto’s first luxury hotel, the Omni King Edward Hotel offers old-world charm in the heart of downtown Toronto. Oversized guestrooms and suites feature well-designed furniture, modern bathrooms, and luxurious amenities. Mokara Spa, Victoria Cafe, and the Consort Bar are located within the hotel.

The Hilton features indoor and outdoor pools, state-of-the-art gym, and three restaurants, including Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse. Modern rooms and suites are equipped with LCD TVs, work areas, and blackout curtains.