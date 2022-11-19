The top 5 hotels near Rebel Nightclub in Toronto

Hotels near Rebel Nightclub in Toronto might be what you're looking for if you're attending a weekly dance party or seeing a world-renowned DJ. Regardless for your reason to visit, you're still going to need a resftul night sleep.

There are myriad hotels located just a short drive from the sprawling Port Lands club, including luxury five-star accomodations and boutique stays.

Here are the hotels you'll want to stay at near Rebel Nightclub in Toronto.

Blending historic charm with modern amenities, this hotel is just a short drive from Rebel in the heart of the Financial District. Suites at the boutique hotel feature separate sleeping, dining, and working areas. One King West features a full concierge service and rooftop fitness centre.

This massive hotel lies just west of the nightclub along the waterfront. Wellness-focused amenities include a rooftop tennis courts, complimentary e-bikes, and a run concierge. Spacious rooms and suites offer stunning views of Lake Ontario.

The 58 guest rooms at this boutique hotel in Riverside offer a modern approach to luxury, with curated artwork, locally-sourced toiletries, and vinyl record players. The hotel offers concierge services, pet-friendly rooms, and three dining options, including a rooftop bar.

This hotel's spacious suites are equipped with all the comforts of home, including kitchens, balconies, and washers and dryers. SpaZen and Wildfire restaurant are located within the hotel, as is a fitness center with Peleton bikes.

Built in 1903 and reimagined for the 21st century, this historic hotel features oversized rooms that combine regal elegance with modern comforts. The hotel houses Mokara Spa, the Consort Bar, and Victoria Café.