It's now faster to get between Toronto and Hamilton during rush hour

Metrolinx has reintroduced express service to the Lakeshore West Line, making rush hour GO Trains between Toronto and Hamilton faster and more frequent.

As of October 31, the transit agency has added two additional rush hour trips in each direction between Hamilton GO Centre and Union Station.

The express trains will bypass Exhibition, Mimico, Long Branch, and Port Credit GO Stations, shaving about 20 minutes off of the total trip time between Toronto and Hamilton.

Eastbound trains will leave Hamilton GO Centre at 5:51 a.m. and 6:21 a.m., and arrive at Union Station at 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Westbound trains will depart Union at 3:47 pm and 5:47 p.m., and arrive at Hamilton GO Centre at 4:58 p.m. and 6:58 p.m.

"Metrolinx continues to monitor ridership and add service and adjust schedules to serve customers better," the transit agency said, adding that service will continue to ramp up in phases.

With the addition of the express service, some existing Lakeshore West trips will be adjusted.

The westbound trip from Union Station to Hamilton GO Centre that previously departed at 5:30 p.m. will now leave at 5:00 p.m., making all stops and arriving in Hamilton at 6:24 p.m.

The 5:00 p.m. westbound trip from Union to Niagara Falls will now depart at 5:30 p.m and arrive at 8:05 p.m.