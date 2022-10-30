Travel
Staff
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
hotel philco

Ontario is getting a new hotel with themed rooms and amusement park vibes

Travel
Staff
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ontario is about to get a new hotel and it won't be like anything many of us have seen before.

Hotel Philco in Fort Erie just opened its doors to friends and family this weekend and in two weeks time will be accepting bookings from the public. 

The boutique hotel aims to bring something different to the Ontario hospitality space with themes rooms featuring pink flamingos, sunflowers that you can plant yourself and imagery that hearkens back to a local amusement park called Crystal Beach that ran from 1888 to 1989.

hotel philco

Hotel Philco's Glam Room which is said to be the favourite of the owner's daughter.

The hotel replaces a boarded up building once known as the Ontario Hotel that has sat vacant since the closure of the amusement park.

It was purchased by realtor Phil Smith who has spent the last five years painstakingly transforming it into a destination that will include seven themed hotel rooms, 15 residential apartments and a dozen or so retail spaces.

hotel philco

The Green Room which is meant to evoke a relaxing, chill vibe.

Some rooms will be filled with memorabilia from the amusement park including a car from the Wild Mouse Ride.

Hotel Philco doesn't have a website yet but are posting updates to their Facebook page.

Photos by Hotel Philco
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

How to spend a fall day in the Muskoka Lakes

Ontario is getting a new hotel with themed rooms and amusement park vibes

Huckleberry Rock in Ontario offers unobstructed views of breathtaking fall foliage

Now is the best time to visit waterfalls near Toronto

Ontario's record-breaking cable-stayed bridge coming together on U.S. border

Nordic spa near Toronto hit with lawsuit after staph infections

Prepare for even more flight delays in Canada this holiday season

Cheap all-inclusive vacations from Toronto you can get for under $1,000 right now