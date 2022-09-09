Travel
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
fight on plane

Flight to Toronto had to make a stop in Winnipeg for two unruly passengers to be arrested

An Air Canada flight that was en route to Toronto from Saskatoon this week had to make an emergency stop in Winnipeg so that two disruptive passengers could be removed by police.

According to the RCMP, Winnipeg Airport police were alerted about two rowdy passengers on board flight AC1934 at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The two male passengers were reportedly intoxicated, disruptive and refused to follow the crew's directions.

Once the flight touched down in Winnipeg, creating a frustrating delay for the other travellers on board, officers boarded and attempted to place the two passengers under arrest. 

But the first passenger, a 33-year-old man from Saskatoon, initially refused to listen to police commands. Officers were eventually able to take control of him and place him under arrest, but not without a struggle. 

The second man, a 31-year-old from Beardy's Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, was arrested without incident.

The 31-year-old man was later released without charges thanks to his compliance, but the 33-year-old man is facing charges of Resist Arrest, Mischief and a charge under the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

Some of the passengers on flight AC1934 took to social media to post about the incident. And while some complained about the delay, many also applauded the flight crew for how they handled the situation. 

The flight did eventually make it to Toronto around 2:30 a.m., and every passenger on board was entirely sober as the captain reportedly cut everyone off following the duo's bad behaviour. 

