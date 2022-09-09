Flight to Toronto had to make a stop in Winnipeg for two unruly passengers to be arrested

An Air Canada flight that was en route to Toronto from Saskatoon this week had to make an emergency stop in Winnipeg so that two disruptive passengers could be removed by police.

According to the RCMP, Winnipeg Airport police were alerted about two rowdy passengers on board flight AC1934 at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The two male passengers were reportedly intoxicated, disruptive and refused to follow the crew's directions.

Unexpected stop in Winnipeg, thanks to the unlucky combination of a 12 hour layover and vodka and Gatorade.



Unclear if there’s any more vodka on this plane or if we will ever make it to Toronto. #AC1934 pic.twitter.com/NLpcqtSXXx — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) September 8, 2022

Once the flight touched down in Winnipeg, creating a frustrating delay for the other travellers on board, officers boarded and attempted to place the two passengers under arrest.

But the first passenger, a 33-year-old man from Saskatoon, initially refused to listen to police commands. Officers were eventually able to take control of him and place him under arrest, but not without a struggle.

The second man, a 31-year-old from Beardy's Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, was arrested without incident.

The 31-year-old man was later released without charges thanks to his compliance, but the 33-year-old man is facing charges of Resist Arrest, Mischief and a charge under the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

#ac1934 made an emergency landing in Winnipeg for rcmp to board and arrest two passengers pic.twitter.com/IhbAz7eqDy — Mike (@madmikestang) September 8, 2022

Some of the passengers on flight AC1934 took to social media to post about the incident. And while some complained about the delay, many also applauded the flight crew for how they handled the situation.

Some psgrs saying the 2 shouldn’t have been boarded. The crew addressed issues in #yxe professionally and respectfully. Every attempt made to allow these gentlemen to carry on their travels if they followed the rules. Nothing but good things to say about the crew of #AC1934 — Graham Corsar (@GRCorsar) September 8, 2022

The flight did eventually make it to Toronto around 2:30 a.m., and every passenger on board was entirely sober as the captain reportedly cut everyone off following the duo's bad behaviour.