A Canadian company is intending to build the world's largest geothermal lagoon a few hours outside of Toronto, and the renderings look out-of-this-world.

Quebec-based company geoLAGOON is drawing inspiration from Iceland's famed Blue Lagoon to bring Canadians a jaw-dropping open-air lagoon featuring a patent-pending thermal reservoir heating system.

The state-of-the-art lagoon will combine a water bath with an insulated sub-tank that will keep waters at 38 C all year long. The enormous 130,000-square-foot lagoon is set to be built in Charlevoix, Quebec, which is just an hour northeast of Quebec City.

The geoLAGOON village will also include hundreds of chalets which will encircle the serene lagoon.

The first phase of the project involves the pre-sale of over 100 double woodland cottages, with prices starting at $819,000. The cottages can be purchased to live in or can be rented out to tourists for vacation.

Aside from the lagoon, the village will also feature art galleries, ski resorts, golf facilities, dining, and whale-watching experiences.

The unprecedented and overall astonishing lagoon will be constructed in the second stage, which will be built to swimming pool-level standards with no discharge into the surrounding environment.

Construction is expected to begin in March 2023, and further plans for lagoons are already in the works at Laurentides, Lanaudière, and the Eastern Townships.

Although you may have to wait some time to visit this mind-blowing lagoon, you should definitely think about adding it to your bucket list.