Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
blue lagoon

Canada's new geo-thermal lagoon will be an epic weekend escape from Toronto

Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Canadian company is intending to build the world's largest geothermal lagoon a few hours outside of Toronto, and the renderings look out-of-this-world.

Quebec-based company geoLAGOON is drawing inspiration from Iceland's famed Blue Lagoon to bring Canadians a jaw-dropping open-air lagoon featuring a patent-pending thermal reservoir heating system.

The state-of-the-art lagoon will combine a water bath with an insulated sub-tank that will keep waters at 38 C all year long. The enormous 130,000-square-foot lagoon is set to be built in Charlevoix, Quebec, which is just an hour northeast of Quebec City.

blue lagoon torontoThe geoLAGOON village will also include hundreds of chalets which will encircle the serene lagoon.

The first phase of the project involves the pre-sale of over 100 double woodland cottages, with prices starting at $819,000. The cottages can be purchased to live in or can be rented out to tourists for vacation.

Aside from the lagoon, the village will also feature art galleries, ski resorts, golf facilities, dining, and whale-watching experiences.

blue lagoon torontoThe unprecedented and overall astonishing lagoon will be constructed in the second stage, which will be built to swimming pool-level standards with no discharge into the surrounding environment.

Construction is expected to begin in March 2023, and further plans for lagoons are already in the works at Laurentides, Lanaudière, and the Eastern Townships.

Although you may have to wait some time to visit this mind-blowing lagoon, you should definitely think about adding it to your bucket list.

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Heart Lake in Ontario is incredibly beautiful this time of year

Canada's new geo-thermal lagoon will be an epic weekend escape from Toronto

Canada just got a brand new airline flying out of Pearson Airport in Toronto

Fall colours are starting to appear in Ontario and here's where to find them

Toronto Pearson Airport scores embarrassingly low for overall customer satisfaction

You can walk on an elevated park in Ontario that's like the High Line in New York

This is when fall colours are expected to peak in Ontario this year

Canada is ending ArriveCAN and vaccine requirements at the border