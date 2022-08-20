Travel
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 5 hours ago
agora path of light

There's a magical trail of lights that weaves through a forest north of Toronto

One of Blue Mountain's most highly anticipated nighttime arts adventures is back for 2022 and tickets are available for purchase now.

Agora: Path of Light allows guests to explore the woods near the ski resort on a circle path as it's illuminated by hundreds of lights through five different installations.

The installations focus on one of five elements; air, space, earth, water and fire. The newest addition to Agora involves a sixth installation, Armonia, which explores the magical world of mushrooms as they sprout through the earth's floor.

Strings of LED lights criss-cross the path's boardwalk to mimic the mushroom's root system while also illuminating a number of wolf statues.

Visitors will have to take an open-air gondola to access the path and all installations, which total a 3-kilometre hike. The lights from each installation will illuminate the forest and the sky above you making it a perfect nightime experience. 

Multiple artists have come together to create Agora, including Limbic Media, Edesia Moreno Barata, Marie Metaphor Specht and Jeff Monague.

It is recommend to buy tickets in advance, with Blue Mountain creating time slots for each visitor. One ticket includes a round-trip on the gondola and 45 minutes on the path.

Tickets range in price from $14-24 for infants, $29-$19 for youth, $34-$24 for young adults and $39-$29 for adults.

Because this is an outdoor event, everyone is reminded to dress for the elements.

