There's a hidden winery north of Toronto that's also a popular wedding venue

If you're on the hunt for an under-the-radar wedding venue, this hidden winery just north of Toronto should definitely be on your radar.

Holland Marsh Wineries is a family-run boutique vineyard and winery located in the Holland March in Newmarket.

The picturesque vineyard is regarded as one of the oldest wineries outside of the traditional growing regions of Ontario, such as Niagara and Prince Edward County.

The 22-acre winery is supported by a strong family lineage of winemakers running four generations deep.

Holland Marsh Wineries' Narek Nersisyan told blogTO the winery hosts an average of 80 weddings a year and is the busiest during summer and fall seasons.

Nersisyan said the winery provides guests with a "blank canvas" when it comes to curating their wedding, leading to a truly customizable experience.

From food, to catering companies, to décor and drinks, it's all in your hands to personalize your wedding as much as you wish.

The venue also comes with many scenic backdrops for your special day, including its charming vineyard, rustic shack, gazebo, waterfall, pond, and carriage.

Reception takes place in the rustic 3,000 square-foot Clubhouse, which can accommodate an intimate wedding of up to 200 people.

The vineyard sells out of most of their wines every year, and is well-known for its tastings, tours, and delectable locally-sourced charcuterie boards.