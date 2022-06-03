Travel
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
5 new resorts for all-inclusive vacations from Toronto

All-inclusive vacations from Toronto aren't always cheap, but if you find some good deals they can be a great way to save money. From French-Canadian getaways that are close to home to out-of-this world themed trips, these packages do all the work for you.

Here are some new destinations for all-inclusive vacations from Toronto.

Hilton Cancun

Three meals a day plus snacks, a constantly restocked mini bar, 24-hour room service and pool/beach service are all included in packages here. There's also nightly entertainment and activities like yoga, 12 dining spots on site, three bars, and of course, unlimited drinks, ice cream and churros. Prices start around $400 USD a night.

The new Club Med in Quebec comes with luxuriously designed rooms and great views.

Quebec Charlevoix Club Med

Farm-to-table gourmet dining, unlimited sports and activities and wellness facilities that include an indoor heated pool, jacuzzi and hammam spa are all included in a stay at this picturesque Canadian resort in Quebec. They do limited air-inclusive offers, but a week's stay for two here should typically cost around $2,000 to $2,500.

A room at the Star Wars resort.

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser

Looking for something a little, or maybe a lot, different? Stay at this Star-Wars-themed Disney experience that's only two nights, but majorly commits to be immersive starting with boarding a launch pod. From there, interactions with Star Wars characters, staying in a "cabin" that looks just like a spaceship, and all meals are included.

Sunset views at Sandals Curacao.

Sandals Curacao

A two-level infinity pool, a heart-shaped pool and seaside bungalows with private pools await at this new 3,000-acre Sandals resort. Three meals a day and snacks from 11 dining concepts and three food trucks are included, though it might be a bit harder to find dates and prices are higher here.

There's no shortage of palm trees at the S Hotel.

S Hotel

If escaping to Montego Bay in Jamaica is just what the doctor ordered, you'll want to prescribe yourself an all-inclusive vacay here that involves buffet breakfasts, Caribbean food, "ancient baths" and sky pools. For prices starting around just a couple hundred dollars a night, you'll get it all here.

