Travel
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cheap flight toronto

You can soon fly from Toronto to Florida for less than $100

Travel
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Cheap flights to and from Toronto are popping up all over the place lately as more and more low-cost airline carriers enter the Canadian market, bringing with them head-turning rates as competition for passengers intensifies.

Swoop, the Calgary-based ultra low-cost airline owned by WestJet, is celebrating the fourth anniversary of its first flight with a limited-time birthday sale.

"Go Swoop-y it's our birthday!" reads the carrier's website as of June 20 (the same date it started flying in 2018.) "Use code BDAYGIF and fly anywhere in our network for way, way less."

Way, way less equates to 40 per cent off base fares, in Swoop world, which means that the company's already super-cheap flights are now even less expensive than usual.

Flights start at as low as $39, which is the current listed one-way fare for a trip from Victoria to Edmonton.

swoop airlines deal

The Canadian airline Swoop is advertising some unbelievably cheap flights for its fourth birthday sale. Image via Swoop.

Flying out of Toronto, you'll currently find trips with price tags as low as $49 (to Winnipeg or Saint John.)  Flights from Toronto to Halifax, Regina or Charlottetown are currently going for just $59, while trips to big American cities such as New York, Chicago and Nashville around going for $99 a pop.

A $99 flight from Toronto to Orlando, Florida, is currently being advertised, if you want to go to Disney World or something, and it'll cost you only ten bucks more ($109) for a flight to Las Vegas.

Cancun is the priciest destination with a deal, but that doesn't mean the flight is at all pricey by traditional standards at just $199. If Mexico isn't your bag,  you can fly to Kingston, Jamaica, for even less ($149.)

Swoop might not have the best track record for being reliable, but with prices these low, it might just be worth the risk. The sale lasts until Thursday, June 23, at 11:59 p.m., according to Swoop, or until tickets sell out.

These rates only apply to flights that take place from September 7, 2022 until April 30, 2023, though the airline also warns that "blackout dates apply." 

Lead photo by

Swoop
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

You can soon fly from Toronto to Florida for less than $100

10 breathtaking boardwalk trails near Toronto to visit this summer

This historic log chute in Ontario is one of the last of its kind

Sauble Beach in Ontario is home to massive 3,000-year-old sand dunes

Canada is officially dropping its vaccine mandate for travel next week

Two Air Canada planes almost crashed into each other while taking off at Pearson in Toronto

Canadian airport workers are being offered a $200-a-week bonus if they don't take time off

Canada is ending vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound international travel