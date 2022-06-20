You can soon fly from Toronto to Florida for less than $100

Cheap flights to and from Toronto are popping up all over the place lately as more and more low-cost airline carriers enter the Canadian market, bringing with them head-turning rates as competition for passengers intensifies.

Swoop, the Calgary-based ultra low-cost airline owned by WestJet, is celebrating the fourth anniversary of its first flight with a limited-time birthday sale.

"Go Swoop-y it's our birthday!" reads the carrier's website as of June 20 (the same date it started flying in 2018.) "Use code BDAYGIF and fly anywhere in our network for way, way less."

Way, way less equates to 40 per cent off base fares, in Swoop world, which means that the company's already super-cheap flights are now even less expensive than usual.

Flights start at as low as $39, which is the current listed one-way fare for a trip from Victoria to Edmonton.

Flying out of Toronto, you'll currently find trips with price tags as low as $49 (to Winnipeg or Saint John.) Flights from Toronto to Halifax, Regina or Charlottetown are currently going for just $59, while trips to big American cities such as New York, Chicago and Nashville around going for $99 a pop.

A $99 flight from Toronto to Orlando, Florida, is currently being advertised, if you want to go to Disney World or something, and it'll cost you only ten bucks more ($109) for a flight to Las Vegas.

Cancun is the priciest destination with a deal, but that doesn't mean the flight is at all pricey by traditional standards at just $199. If Mexico isn't your bag, you can fly to Kingston, Jamaica, for even less ($149.)

Swoop might not have the best track record for being reliable, but with prices these low, it might just be worth the risk. The sale lasts until Thursday, June 23, at 11:59 p.m., according to Swoop, or until tickets sell out.

These rates only apply to flights that take place from September 7, 2022 until April 30, 2023, though the airline also warns that "blackout dates apply."