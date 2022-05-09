You can have a picnic in a lavender farm near Toronto this summer

If you're a hopeless romantic or read a healthy dose of Jane Austen novels, you can spend a day frolicking through a field of lavender and feel just like a whimsical Elizabeth Bennet awaiting the next ball.

Located in the vast rolling hills of Creemore, Ontario, Purple Hill Lavender Farm is a small, family-run farm that has become a popular tourist destination over the past 30 years.

Visitors can come to admire different varieties of lavender while being engulfed with their scent in the fields.

The farm also has a shop that sells lavender products such as perfumes, candles, soaps, essential oils and, of course, lavender bouquets so you can take a piece of the fields home with you.

Purple Hill Lavender Farm is a popular spot for taking wedding pictures, as well as photo shoots in general which can be booked with one of their professional photographers. Summer 2022 photo shoot dates are now available to book through their website.

The farm is also introducing a picnic series, and are teasing pictures of a fully set wooden table adorned with lavender in the middle of the fields.

More details about the picnic will be announced soon, but having a lavender picnic will presumably be an option for a potential date this summer.

And just as lavender begins to bloom in early spring, you can now buy tickets to visit the fields for the 2022 season, starting at $11.60 for adults and free for children under 12.

You can find more details about the farm and booking dates on their website.