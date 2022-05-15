You can explore a forest of wild orchids in Ontario this summer

Now that the weather is getting warmer and sunny days are ahead of us, it's the perfect weather to get out and hike around the various trails in and around the GTA.

If you're looking for a new place to get your steps in, then check out this hiking trail that leads you through a forest of orchids in Ontario this summer.

Located in Lanark Highlands, Purdon Conservation Area is about a three-hour drive east of Toronto, making it an option for a weekend getaway from the city.

Take a stroll along the boardwalk of the wetland that will take you through the uplands forest that is covered in over 10,000 Showy Lady's orchids, Canada's largest colony of wild orchids.

Hike through the 2.5 km trail that leads you to a breathtaking lookout of Purdon Lake, where you can find the perfect picturesque picnic spot.

Purdon Conservation Area opens for the season on May 23, with visiting hours from dawn to dusk.

The wild orchids start to bloom the third weekend in June and last about a month until mid-July. Make sure you check out the blooms before they wilt away for the season.

The park asks visitors to not pick any plants as it could disrupt the park's ecosystem.