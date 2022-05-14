Several days of exploring could be done around Philip Edward Island, a breathtaking land mass of ancient rock just one kilometre from Killarney Provincial Park.

The short kayak or canoe trip from the mainland makes it easy to do a quick overnight stay on the island, which is sometimes referred to as the wild cousin of Manitoulin.

Or paddle the entire 50 kilometres around the island and journey to the collection of smaller islands nearby for a four or five-night expedition packed full of adventure.

Either will make for an unforgettable time.

Just make sure to not head out on a windy day, especially if you're not an experienced paddler as the open Georgian Bay waters can get pretty rough. Kayaks are better suited for the journey than canoes if there is any wind.

The southern shore is exposed to the Georgian Bay and the northern side leads through Collins Inlet, a protective channel originally frequented by First Nations people and bordering Point Grondine.

The white La Cloche mountain range backdrop and various peaks of pink granite rock from the water provide stunning scenery around the island.

Philip Edward Island is also Crown land so there's no fee or permit required to camp. Pitch your tent wherever you'd like on the slab of rock for a true backcountry camping experience.

Make sure to respect the rules of the area during your visit. Adhere to social distancing measures by visiting with a small group and pick up your trash to leave the area just as beautiful as you found it.