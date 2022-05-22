Popular sunflower farm in Ontario is opening a second location

A popular sunflower farm in Ontario is opening up its second location just outside Toronto this summer, and it's Instagram heaven.

The Sunflower Farm recently announced they are opening another location in Lindsay, a small town under two hours' away from Toronto by car.

The first location was founded in Beaverton in 2020 and features a stunning 20-acre sunflower field and sunflower-shaped trail.

The colorful farm offers tons of trendy photo ops, as well as a variety of local sunflower products.

In previous years, you were able to pre-book your visit online or secure limited walk-in tickets.

You were also able to book a photoshoot at the Beaverton location with your photographer of choice.

While the exact opening date has not been announced yet for either locations, typical sunflower blooms begin in mid to late July.