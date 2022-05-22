Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
sunflower farm ontario

Popular sunflower farm in Ontario is opening a second location

Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

A popular sunflower farm in Ontario is opening up its second location just outside Toronto this summer, and it's Instagram heaven.

The Sunflower Farm recently announced they are opening another location in Lindsay, a small town under two hours' away from Toronto by car.

The first location was founded in Beaverton in 2020 and features a stunning 20-acre sunflower field and sunflower-shaped trail.

The colorful farm offers tons of trendy photo ops, as well as a variety of local sunflower products.

In previous years, you were able to pre-book your visit online or secure limited walk-in tickets.

You were also able to book a photoshoot at the Beaverton location with your photographer of choice.

While the exact opening date has not been announced yet for either locations, typical sunflower blooms begin in mid to late July.

Lead photo by

The Sunflower Farm

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Popular sunflower farm in Ontario is opening a second location

This Mississauga park has an otherworldly forest of glowing metal pine trees

Ontario's most epic swimming hole opens for the summer next month

You can view shipwrecks from a glass bottom boat on a lake in Ontario

10 camping sites near Toronto you need to experience at least once

Parkwood Estate near Toronto is home to lush gardens and a tea house

Agawa Rock in Ontario is covered in ancient pictographs next to turquoise waters

People are now begging the Canadian government to fix Toronto's airport mess