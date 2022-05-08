This is when campgrounds in Ontario are expected to open

Get your camping gear ready because Ontario campgrounds are expected to open for the season later this month.

Now that the weather is getting warmer, it means it's time to do some beloved outdoor activities such as hiking the various trails in and around the GTA or sitting by the warm campfire making s'mores.

According to the Ontario Parks website, overnight campgrounds will be open starting May 13 while other parks will open their campgrounds by May 20.

If you're looking to camp overnight in the province, you can now make future reservations for campsites for up to five months in advance.

Facilities including washrooms, BBQ areas, fire pits, playgrounds, and picnic areas will all be available when parks reopen for the season.

Keep an eye out on each park's own website to see what amenities will be available during your stay.

A handful of parks are currently open for day visits right now if you can't wait to explore the luscious parks in Ontario. Make sure to come prepared with all the supplies and equipment you'll need to stay safe.