Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Brockville Railway Tunnel

You can walk through a glowing tunnel in Ontario this summer

Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Brockville Railway Tunnel is a 525-metre passageway under the downtown core of Brockville, a small town just east of Kingston along the St. Lawrence River.

You can explore this glowing underground railway tunnel for free this summer.

The Instagram-worthy tunnel features a state-of-the-art LED and sound system which displays a colorful light show throughout the former railway.

Originally built between 1854 and 1860, the tunnel was restored as a dynamic pedestrian passageway in 2018.

The alluring tunnel is now a tourist hotspot and attracts more than 30,000 visitors annually. According to their website, the tunnel takes anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes to walk through.

The fully accessible tunnel opened back up for the season last month and runs every day 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Thanksgiving Day.

Face coverings and masks are not mandatory but recommended.

Lead photo by

Clement Lo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

You can walk through a glowing tunnel in Ontario this summer

You can now get day vehicle parking permits at 16 more Ontario provincial parks

This is how you can save money when travelling in Ontario this summer

This is what the Toronto airport looked like this week as brutal waits continue

You can explore a forest of wild orchids in Ontario this summer

Philip Edward Island in Ontario is a camper's paradise with unreal beauty

You can sleep in a bubble tent and watch meteor showers in an Ontario campground

North Beach in Ontario comes with Caribbean blue waters and a double sandbar