Travel
Filipe Dimas
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
white water walk niagara

This breathtaking boardwalk near Toronto opens this week

White Water Walk in Niagara is the kind of place you need to visit if you loves long scenic walks and engrossing yourself in the natural beauty of Southern Ontario.

Now, you won't have to wait much longer as this breathtaking boardwalk opens this week.

White Water Walk runs adjacent to the rapids of the Niagara River, allowing visitors to trek across the boardwalk and take in one of the best kept secrets near Niagara Falls.

Opening on April 30, the boardwalk will operate 7 days a week. Visitors can take an hour-long self-guided walk and learning about the geology of the Niagara Gorge and the plant and animal life that calls the nearby Niagara Parks home.

This beautiful spot is one you won't want to procrastinate on as the walk can get extremely busy during the summer months.

Whether it's the serene nature, or the viewing platforms that give a cinematic view of the Whirlpool Rapids moving as fast as 48km/hr, there's a little bit of everything waiting to be seen.

White Water Walk in Niagara is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays and until 6 p.m. on weekends. The walk costs $17 for adults or teens, $11.25 for ages 6 to 12, and is free for children 5 and under.

