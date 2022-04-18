Sunwing computer problem leads to mass delays for thousands of Toronto travellers

People who were planning to get out of cold, windy Toronto this week for some fun in the sun are furious with Sunwing Airlines right now for cutting into their precious vacay time with widespread delays of more than 24 hours (and counting).

Travellers appear to have started experiencing problems in several Sunwing locations on Sunday due to what the low-cost Canadian air carrier and tour operator is calling "a network-wide system issue."

Passengers awaiting flights home to Canada from Mexico, in particular, are saying they feel stranded by Sunwing after more than a day of delays with little communication.

@SunwingVacay I’m giving out more information than you are at the cancun airport the last 2 days. Sunwing… more like sh*twing pic.twitter.com/PcMf82HLGy — Syd (@sunwingsuckss) April 18, 2022

"[Sunwing] is telling us their system is still down. There is no flight information yet Sunwing's representatives are telling us to leave our hotel. Where is everyone supposed to go?" tweeted one on Monday.

Sunwing passengers in PVR pic.twitter.com/WBCBHA2DwQ — charlotte potter cha (@charlot71066189) April 18, 2022

"Super disappointed with the lack of communication. People have jobs, kids, responsibilities at home to get to and people have health conditions," wrote another.

"Just tell us what's going on so we can get that stuff under control. Respect that we have a life. Please!"

Thank you @SunwingVacay for the thousands stuck without any direction or updates for anyone #sunwing #cancun pic.twitter.com/HuIMZS2wt0 — Brianna (@briannalynn427) April 18, 2022

Needless to say, people are more than annoyed with Sunwing after spending more than a full day in an airport.

#sunwing @SunwingVacay … boarded the bus for the 4th time in the last 24 hrs. Headed to the airport , don’t really know if we even have a flight. @CTVNews @CBCNews .. pic.twitter.com/YG71TxOe2C — Aman Sandhu (@tigeramandeep) April 18, 2022

And even more delayed after being forced out of their hotel rooms only to learn that their flights weren't happening, and won't be happening until further notice.

We definitely understand any frustration as we are currently experiencing a network-wide system issue. In the meantime, we encourage all customers travelling over the next day to check their flight status on our website before heading to the airport. -DB — Sunwing Vacations (@SunwingVacay) April 18, 2022

Back in Toronto, where Sunwing is headquartered, travellers are growing frustrated as well.

"Enough is enough. Still no news from Sunwing! This is mentally damag[ing]! We were looking forward for our only trip after three years," wrote one passenger at Pearson to Sunwing on Twitter. "WE NEED COMMUNICATION."

Stuck waiting with the bride to get to her WEDDING but @SunwingVacay hasn’t been working for 24 hours and HASN’T SAID A WORD about what’s happening #sunwing — Kylie Shannon Gilmour (@kylieshan) April 18, 2022

Sunwing has yet to provide any updates on when its flights will be running again, but did issue a statement around 11:20 a.m. on Monday with an explanation for the widespread delays.

"We are currently experiencing a network-wide system issue which has impacted check-in and boarding, resulting in flight delays for all departing flights over the next 12-24 hours," reads the statement from Sunwing.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and are working to have the issue resolved as soon as possible. We strongly encourage all customers travelling during this period to check their flight status before heading to the airport."

Dozens of Sunwing flights out of Toronto remain delayed as of Monday afternoon as the system issue is still unresolved.