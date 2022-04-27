Picturesque Ontario healing retreat comes with a magic mushroom trip

A new healing retreat known as "Dimensions Algonquin Highlands" is gearing up to open in Ontario's hinterland, a three-hour car trip from Toronto. But that's not the only 'trip' involved with this destination.

The 45-acre wilderness getaway, is the first healing retreat being established by Dimensions, a Canadian company that offers what it describes as "safe and legal psychedelic-assisted experiences for personal growth, well-being, and creative exploration."

So basically, they will get you good and blasted on shrooms, weed, and even the psychoactive compounds found in good old-fashioned cacao.

Already well under construction on the shores of Maple Lake, three hours north of Toronto, Dimensions Algonquin Highlands will offer visitors mind-altering experiences in the lap of luxury, with 17 private cabin suites, a dining lodge and spa facilities.

Other amenities will include an orchard, apiary, and organic garden, which will help supplement other local ingredients for the retreat's menus.

The grounds feature a design from acclaimed landscape architect Joel Loblaw in collaboration with DesignAgency, with built-in sensory features like a meditation maze and scent garden, all designed to fit in with the site's natural landscape.

And it won't just be mind-altering substances and pretty spaces, the retreat to include programs that blend eastern and western treatments, such as yoga, Qigong, acupuncture, Reiki, cranial-sacral therapy, sound therapy, and deep-tissue massage.

If outdoor cottage life is more your speed, the retreat will also offer a range of outdoor activities like paddleboarding, hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

If you're asking yourself "is this legal?," the answer is indeed a yes, as psilocybin (the active ingredient in magic mushrooms) is in fact approved by Health Canada's Schedule 56 exemptions and Special Access Programs, and has been permitted by the local municipality.

If the three-hour drive sounds like a lot, you can always get high on your way to getting high. In a hint at who the target demographic here may be, Dimensions points out that the retreat will just be one hour by helicopter from Toronto.