Grundy Lake is a breathtaking natural playground and just the spot to spend a few days this summer.

The provincial park boasts several interior lakes, warm-water beaches and paddle-in campsites less than four hours north of Toronto.

Much like French River Provincial Park, situated in the same neck of the woods, Grundy Lake is a dream destination for canoers and kayakers, or really, anyone who loves the water.

Inland lakes snake around the smooth rocky shores and natural sand beaches of the area, so there's plenty of natural beauty to discover while paddling, as well as good swimming and cliff jumping opportunities.

If you prefer to stick to dry land, there are nearly 13 kilometres of hiking trails. Some will take you down winding boardwalks while others lead through dense forests and wetlands.

It's also easy to stay overnight, with one waterfront cabin and several campgrounds spread out across the four main lakes including Grundy.

The backcountry sites, which are only accessible with a canoe or kayak, provide an even more secluded and off-the-grid experience.

Grundy Lake Provincial Park will be open from May 13 to October 11 and camping reservations can be made up to five months in advance of your arrival.

Make sure to respect the rules of the area during your visit. Adhere to social distancing measures by visiting with a small group and pick up your trash to leave the area just as beautiful as you found it.