More Canadians are travelling to Toronto than anywhere else in the world right now

Public health restrictions are easing, Ottawa's advisory against non-essential travel has been lifted, and Canadians are proving eager to get out and vacation again.

But, our latest top destination pick is definitely not what one might expect, according to new data from Airbnb.

The short-term rental app has revealed the most popular locales that Canadians are booking accommodations for this spring, and topping the list of some predictably tropical locations including Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and Maui, Hawaii, is none other than our own nation's biggest metropolis.

According to the company, Toronto is the number one trending destination for Canadians right now, beating out the aforementioned beachy hot spots, even in the middle of winter.

Here are the Toronto neighbourhoods with the most Airbnbs right now https://t.co/ITXTMvLBjz #Toronto #Airbnb — blogTO (@blogTO) January 5, 2021

Whistler, B.C. was also high on the list, indicating a surprisingly high interest in domestic travel despite the fact that most of us have not been abroad since the pandemic started.

Canadians booking stays closer to home, in the U.S. and Mexico, are also the platform's fastest-growing segment this season as cross-border travel in general finally begins to recover — international stays overall are up 15 per cent so far in 2022 than in the last quarter of 2021.

Another growing trend is travellers booking stays to live and work remotely in foreign places, with adults 60 and over, as well as those in their 30s, the most likely to do so through the site.

As such, unique stays that offer a taste of something different than the everyday, including tiny homes and mountain cabins, are among those that most users have their eyes on.

Toronto tops list of Canadian cities people want to travel to right now https://t.co/cIYptZVSJd #Toronto #Canada — blogTO (@blogTO) March 5, 2022

Meanwhile, another new movement has also arisen on Airbnb in recent days: Canadians booking accomodation in Ukraine to quickly get money into the pockets local hosts, with no plans to actually go there.