Aguasabon Falls is a testament to the incredible natural beauty of northern Ontario, plunging a hundred feet down a rocky cliff into a large gorge.

The not-to-be-missed cascade can be found right off Highway 17 in Terrace Bay.

The boardwalk out to a viewing platform overlooking the gorge and waterfalls is accessible from the parking lot.

This means you can go from a busy, loud highway to surrounded by rustic wilderness with nothing but the roar of the falls for noise, in a matter of minutes.

The falls and gorge can be visited year-round, though the falls are at their strongest in the spring. That's when you can expect to feel a bit of a mist on the boardwalk due to high water levels.

At the main viewing platform, you'll be able to see all the way to Lake Superior and get a view of the side of the falls as it flows down the 2.6 billion-year-old rock face.

There is also a nearby nature trail for a head-on view of the falls, which continues on to the bottom of the gorge. Along the way, you will also get a glimpse of the Lower Aguasabon Falls.

The natural wonder was formed in the 1940s as part of the Aguasabon Generating Station project. The water diversion project ended up pouring excess water downstream from Hays Lake which fed the falls, as well as Lake Superior and the rest of the Great Lakes.

The Aguasabon Falls is just one of the stops on the Casque Isles Hiking Trail, leading 50 kilometres along the north shore of Lake Superior with stunning views all the while.

Extend your road trip a few more hours north to experience the equally as ferocious, Kakabeka Falls.