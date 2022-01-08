You can go winter camping in a dome in this small town near Toronto

When you think of camping, you usually associate the idea with warm summer nights by a fire roasting marshmallows. If you miss the fun of camping during the winter, well you're in luck because you can go camping in a dome in this small town near Toronto.

Located in Port Perry, the heated camping dome is only about an hour's drive northeast of Toronto.

Birchwood is offering you a luxury camping experience, complete with a queen-sized bed, a kitchenette to make meals in, and even free WiFi.

The geodesic dome has floor-to-ceiling windows giving you a view of the surrounding forest during the day and the stars at night.

Unfortunately, there are no built-in bathrooms inside the dome but there is a glamourous outhouse just a few steps away. There are outdoor private showers that you could use but these are only available during the spring, summer, and fall.

This type of camping would be considered glamping since you'll have access to amenities not usually associated with traditional camping.

After you've settled into your dome, take a hike on one of the man trails or go ice fishing at Lake Scugog.

If you don't feel like cooking a meal in the kitchenette, head into town and visit one of the many local restaurants to grab a bite to eat. While you're there, check out the heritage buildings and local stores.

End the night by lighting a fire in your firepit and cozying up with a hot drink all while gazing up at the stars.

Be quick to make a reservation as spots fill up quickly for the winter. Rates start at $230 a night for two guests.