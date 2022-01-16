This snow tubing hill north of Toronto is the longest one in Ontario

Skiing and snowboarding are favourite winter pastimes in Ontario, but what about those of us who aren't exactly ecstatic about enduring a steep vertical drop strapped to skis or a board?

Easy. We take a snow tube instead.

It's the perfect alternative, requiring no skill but offering a day full of fun and thrills – and Horseshoe Resort, just an hour and a half drive from Toronto, has the longest tubing hill in all of Ontario.

The resort doubled its already 1,200-ft hill and added an extra drop in 2017, so there are well over 2,000 feet and two drops to soar down. The steep hilltop sends riders off at an exhilarating speed, satiating adrenaline junkies again and again.

There are also five chutes and a magic carpet to bring you back to the top of the hill which means you'll get in as many runs as you want and won't have to waste much time waiting in lines.

Warm up and rest your vocal cords by outdoor fires near the resort chalet in between runs.

You can purchase a two-hour tubing pass for $26 during the week or a three-hour pass on weekends and holidays for $46, either online or at an outdoor kiosk 30 minutes prior to the pass start time.

Snow tubing is available Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., so take your pick between day or nighttime runs on a lit-up hill.

Plus, ski and snowboard runs and an extensive trail system for hiking, snowshoeing and fat biking are available at the Horseshoe Valley resort if you feel like sticking around for more winter activities.