Ontario getaway has Scandinavian style cabins with spectacular lake views

A new getaway in northern Ontario features modern cabins perched on a bluff overlooking Georgian Bay and the La Cloche Mountains.

Ten Mile Point Accommodations is on Manitoulin Island with four cabins and two more opening in the spring, owners Laura and Blair Hagman tell blogTO. Three of the cabins are available for winter rentals — so you don't have to wait until the summer for a holiday.

"They're all modern, in style, kind of like Northern Scandinavian experience in terms of design," says Blair.

The design is simple and elegant with huge windows for guests to take in the views. The location is next to Ten Mile Point Lookout — a well-known spot on Manitoulin Island for breathtaking views.

"It's one of the highest points in Manitoulin that overlooks all of Georgian Bay," says Blair. "And so you're kind of at a bird's eye view, basically looking out from the windows and the decks looking down towards Georgian Bay."

The three new cabins are named after birds.

The Sandhill has space for six people in two bedrooms and views of the sunrise and sunset from the living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, or from the outdoor deck and sitting area.

Osprey House has one bedroom with the same beautiful views

The Raven House is a 260-square-foot tiny home and not winterized, which was designed by Toronto's RAW Design.

The original cabin on the property — Ten Mile Point Cottage has space for five people in three bedrooms. Laura and Blair have been renting this cottage for the last two years but had an idea to create modern cottages on the bluff.

"When we built when we bought the original cottage, the property we had the vision of being able to do what we're doing," says Laura.

Laura and Blair met in the Northwest Territories 10 years ago while they were working as teachers. They decided to move back to Ontario to raise their two children closer to home. Laura continues to teach Grade 4/5 full-time and Blair runs the Manitoulin Brewery Company.

Following modern architecture trends for cabins around the world, Laura and Blair decided they wanted a clean design with a focus on the natural setting.

"We like the modern look to them and… that kind of simplistic design, but also, the key thing is to have large windows to showcase the view."

Each cabin has a fire pit to sit out and enjoy the view and gaze at the stars at night.

For those who want to take a drive, Manitoulin Island has many natural attractions such as Bridal Veil Falls, which freezes over the winter and visitors can walk under, as well as the Cup and Saucer Trail.