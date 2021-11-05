Travel
Karen Longwell
Posted 2 hours ago
Pearson arrivals

Toronto's Pearson Airport just added a pee stop for dogs inside the terminal

Finding a washroom in Toronto's Pearson Airport isn't difficult for humans — but dogs may have to cross their legs until they can find relief.

Fortunately, the airport is making changes and just added a new rest stop specifically for dogs.

The stop comes with a bright red fire hydrant to help make pooches feel at ease — or maybe forget the noise and bustle of the airport while they do their business.

Pearson announced the feature in a tweet this week.

"We want a comfortable experience for all our passengers, including our four-legged friends," the airport wrote.

Passengers arriving passengers at Terminal 1 can now take their furry companions to the new pet relief area.

The stop is equipped with "an in-ground flush system to keep the area clean."

The dog rest stop is one of several at the airport.

As part of the Pearson's accessibility efforts, the rest stops are necessary for service dogs.

Pets are welcome in the airport but must be in their travelling carriers.

The Airport's Pet Relief Areas are available in Terminals 1 and 3, pre and post-security, according to Pearson.

Lead photo by

Toronto Pearson

