Greyhound resumes service with buses leaving from Toronto to the United States

Travellers looking for a way to get across the border, once it is open, now have one more option.

Greyhound announced that it is bringing back routes to Canada with stops in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver starting on Nov. 8.

This spring, Greyhound Canada announced it was shutting down coach bus service after nearly 92 years north of the border. The company closed effective May 13, 2021 due to ridership declines in Ontario and Quebec.

But the American version of the company, Greyhound Lines, Inc. continued, and now that the border is reopening on Nov. 8, service is finally returning.

People can now officially book tickets for trips on Nov. 8 and beyond. Buses leave daily from Union Station to Buffalo, New York and travellers can then transfer to other destinations in the U.S. Fares start at $26 to Buffalo.

"Greyhound is just as excited as our customers to resume cross-border travel to Canada," said Rob Friedman, chief commercial officer, Greyhound Lines, Inc. "Our goal is to provide our passengers with affordable fares and stress-free transportation as they return to normal travel, especially around the holidays."

Greyhound launched a new site for Canadian travellers, who will be required to wear a mask while on the bus and in terminals — even when boarding outside.

On the return trip to Canada, as of Oct. 27, travellers must be fully vaccinated, and have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before arrival at the border.

You must register with ArriveCAN online or through the app to provide mandatory travel information.

Once you are on the bus, Greyhound offers free onboard Wi-Fi, power outlets, reclining leather seats and extra legroom.