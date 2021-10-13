Canada-U.S. land border will finally reopen for vaccinated travelers

If you've been itching for a road trip but have exhausted the wealth of nearby travel options, it should come as welcome news that the United States will be opening up its land border to vaccinated travelers next month.

The long-anticipated news was finally announced on Tuesday night by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, stating that land and ferry borders will soon be opened up to vaccinated travelers from Canada and Mexico for non-essential visits.

"In alignment with the new international air travel system that will be implemented in November, we will begin allowing travelers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States for non-essential purposes, including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings," said Secretary Mayorkas.

"Cross-border travel creates significant economic activity in our border communities and benefits our broader economy. We are pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner."

Those looking to enter the U.S. by land or ferry will have to provide proof of vaccination, with those unable to show proof to be denied entry.

The news is a massive step forward in the return to normal travel conditions, though not all Canadians may be eligible to cross the border, even if double-vaccinated.

It is still not yet known if recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has yet to be approved in the U.S., will be admitted into the states.

For the rest of us who got the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, this will be the first opportunity to travel by land to the states since the border was temporarily closed on March 20, 2020, almost a full 19 months now.

Next month's planned land border reopening is the first in a two-stage process to reintroduce travel to the states. The second stage is set for January, expanding full vaccination requirements to essential travelers such as truckers, students, and healthcare workers.