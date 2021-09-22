Haunted house in Ontario is filled with real photos of local families' dead relatives

Halloween is next month and the spooky season means the return of many fall activities such as pumpkin patches and many haunted houses such as Scarehouse.

This haunted house isn't just a regular haunted house with decorations from your local Halloween store. Scarehouse is featuring real photographs of local family's dead relatives.

Located in Windsor, you can make the drive down towards the border into a weekend trip.

Scarehouse wants to fill the hallways of their haunted house with souls of the past. They ask to age modern photographs in a frame before they can hang them on the walls.

In a Facebook post, the haunted house asks visitors to "feel free to sprinkle some of their ashes inside the frame to authenticate the true releasing of their soul inside our haunt."

For those who want to hang photos of their passed loved ones, send Scarehouse a message on Facebook and they will contact you on how to welcome the dead to their new home.

Tickets must be purchased in advance as there is a timed entry.

The event runs on select nights from Sept. 24 through Oct.31.