Canada to require train and plane travellers carry proof of vaccination

Soon travellers on interprovincial trains in Canada will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before boarding.

The new rule was handed down in the wake of the announcement that Canada would be getting a standardized vaccine passport.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced that travellers on commercial air travellers and passengers on interprovincial trains and large marine vessels with overnight accommodations (such as cruise ships) must be vaccinated.

"Of course those few that are unable to be vaccinated, accommodations or alternative measures, such as testing and screening, may be determined in each situation to protect broader public health by reducing the risk of COVID-19," he said.

Canada to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for anyone who gets on a commercial plane or a cruise ship or an inter-provincial train. Will also apply to the entire public service, Crown Corporations and other federally regulated sectors. https://t.co/SksR3CLzxf — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) August 13, 2021

The measures are being put in place to get Canada out of the pandemic.

"Canada's vaccination rate is among the best in the world," Alghabra said. "But to protect ourselves and each other from the virus and its variant, we must do better."

The pandemic has been devastating for the transportation sector but requiring a vaccine will help protect it from further losses.

"We must protect the hard-won gains made by Canadians," he said. "We need to regain public confidence in travel, such confidence will give a boost our industry."

In the same press conference, Alghabra also announced that all public servants and employees of Crown corporations and other federally regulated businesses must be vaccinated.

The new measures are to put in as soon as possible. Alghabra said the deadline is end of October.

"End of October is the latest we want to get there."