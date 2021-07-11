The Parkwood Estate and its tea house in Oshawa was once home to the founder of General Motors of Canada, Colonel Samuel McLaughlin and his family between 1917 and 1972.

A quick browse through the Instagram page will validate the rich history and exquisite details the property posses.

The estate provides visitors with the opportunity to step back in time and experience the lifestyle of Canada's auto baron. There is even an Auto Baron Experience Tour to really get a feel of the way of life.

The 20th-century Beaux-Arts design is a 15,000 sqft mansion with 55-rooms and features neoclassical aspects.

From the grand pillars at the front entrance to the luxurious interiors that feature a rod-iron cantilever staircase, 1917 kitchen and marvellous dining room to the enchanting gardens - the entire estate might make you feel as though you stepped back in time.

Curator of the Parkwood Estate, Samantha George explains that "Everything in the house is an artifact of the McLaughlin family. From artwork, furniture, dishware and utensils - there are over 8000 artifacts that really paint the picture of what it would feel like to live here. The bedding on the bed is what the family slept on."

The tea house located in the gardens overlooking the fountain offers an afternoon tea service as well as a full restaurant menu.

The stunning backdrop has been a prime location for film production. Major productions like The Handmaids Tale and X-Men have been filmed at the Parkwood Estate.

Now that the province has announced that we will be entering stage 3 of reopeing, museum tours of the inside of the estate will resume on July 16.

The estate hosts a series of events including a whiskey tasting, lavender picnic, teddy bear picnic among countless other whimsical ones.

The 11-acre grounds is located at 270, Simcoe St North, in Oshawa - about an hour drive outside of the city. Pinkies up.