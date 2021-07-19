There are still affordable cottages you can rent near Toronto this summer

Cottages for rent in Ontario this summer are in demand, particularly at a time with few other travel options, but there are still some choices out there near Toronto.

If camping isn't your idea of a relaxing holiday, a cottage makes for a rustic getaway but with some of the luxuries of home – like a shower. Summer is high season but it is still possible to find an inexpensive cottage for a little away time. Just remember these tips.

Here's just a small selection of affordable cottages near Toronto that are still available for rent this summer.

Just north of Huntsville is a small and quiet lake where you can score a modern 4-season cottage for just over $225 a night (based on a stay of 1 week). There's no WiFi but who needs it when there's a BBQ, Muskoka chairs, outdoor fire pit, lakeside deck, small beach area, canoe and kayak to play with.

This one-bedroom cottage is bright and cheerful but the best part is it's right on Lake Simcoe. Fishing, boating and water sports are all possible. Or just grab a book and chair and enjoy the view. At just over $200 a night for a private room, it won't break the bank.

This cabin near Peterborough is a real escape from urban life. Accessed via a 15-minute canoe ride, it is a semi-wilderness getaway for a couple or two friends. There are beavers active nearby as well as porcupines and lots of other wildlife. The price is not bad at $160 a night.

A rustic and charming cottage experience awaits near Peterborough. This waterfront place, at $200 a night, has two bedrooms with space for one more on a pullout sofa. And it has a warm outdoor shower. Activities here include swimming, canoeing, hiking, wildlife watching and paddle boarding.

This cozy cottage for $185 a night is on Sturgeon Lake in Kawartha Lakes. If you like fishing, this could be a good bet. Anglers have been known to reel in large pickerel and muskie. There are fishing and paddle boats available to rent at the property.