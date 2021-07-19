There are still affordable cottages you can rent near Toronto this summer
Cottages for rent in Ontario this summer are in demand, particularly at a time with few other travel options, but there are still some choices out there near Toronto.
If camping isn't your idea of a relaxing holiday, a cottage makes for a rustic getaway but with some of the luxuries of home – like a shower. Summer is high season but it is still possible to find an inexpensive cottage for a little away time. Just remember these tips.
Here's just a small selection of affordable cottages near Toronto that are still available for rent this summer.
Just north of Huntsville is a small and quiet lake where you can score a modern 4-season cottage for just over $225 a night (based on a stay of 1 week). There's no WiFi but who needs it when there's a BBQ, Muskoka chairs, outdoor fire pit, lakeside deck, small beach area, canoe and kayak to play with.
This one-bedroom cottage is bright and cheerful but the best part is it's right on Lake Simcoe. Fishing, boating and water sports are all possible. Or just grab a book and chair and enjoy the view. At just over $200 a night for a private room, it won't break the bank.
This cabin near Peterborough is a real escape from urban life. Accessed via a 15-minute canoe ride, it is a semi-wilderness getaway for a couple or two friends. There are beavers active nearby as well as porcupines and lots of other wildlife. The price is not bad at $160 a night.
A rustic and charming cottage experience awaits near Peterborough. This waterfront place, at $200 a night, has two bedrooms with space for one more on a pullout sofa. And it has a warm outdoor shower. Activities here include swimming, canoeing, hiking, wildlife watching and paddle boarding.
This cozy cottage for $185 a night is on Sturgeon Lake in Kawartha Lakes. If you like fishing, this could be a good bet. Anglers have been known to reel in large pickerel and muskie. There are fishing and paddle boats available to rent at the property.
Cottage Vacations. With files from Karen Longwell.
