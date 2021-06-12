Here's everything open at Niagara Falls in Ontario this month

Travel
Victoria Malawi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Niagara Falls is open once again, continuing a phased reopening plan this month now that Ontario has entered Step 1 of the province’s reopening. 

All Niagara Parks green spaces and golf courses are already open to the public, along with the Whirlpool Adventure Course and Zipline to the Falls attraction.  

And here’s what the Niagara reopening lineup will look like for the rest of the month. 

Now Open
Opening June 18

The rules for Niagara Falls are the same as the rest of the province. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted, including with people from different households. Indoor gatherings are limited to only people within your household.

Face masks are also mandatory in all indoor spaces in Niagara Falls and when maintaining a physical distance outdoors isn't possible. And everyone should maintain a physical distance of 2m from others not in your group at all times.

But, you know, in a fun, Niagara Falls kind of way.

Hector Vasquez 

