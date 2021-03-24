Air Canada to resume flights from Toronto to sun destinations starting in May

Air Canada is planning to resume flights from Pearson Airport to some sun destinations starting in early May after suspending service to sunny vacation spots earlier this year to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

According to the airline's "Current and upcoming routes" webpage, Air Canada plans to run one flight per week from Toronto to Barbados starting on May 9, one flight a week to Jamaica starting on May 5 and one flight per week to Mexico beginning on May 3.

"We have begun to upload our summer schedule as we normally do this time of year and that includes resuming services to certain destinations that are seasonal or were suspended due to COVID," a spokesperson for Air Canada confirmed to blogTO.

"We have posted our summer schedule and it includes the destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean we are restarting after a temporary suspension due to COVID."

The federal government asked Canada's main airlines — Air Canada, Westjet, Sunwing, Air Transat — to suspend flights to typical sun destinations at the end of January as variants of concern began to circulate.

At the time, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the suspension would last until at least April 30.

Air Canada also suspended several other international flight routes earlier this year due to decreasing travel demand, including to the U.S. and other countries.

Some of these routes will also resume in the spring, including Vancouver to Tokyo on May 1, Toronto to Hong Kong as of May 6 and Toronto to Colombia on May 7.