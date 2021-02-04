Canada just banned cruise ships for at least another year

Transport Canada is extending the ban on cruise ship travel until 2022.

The cruise ship travel ban first came into effect last May and was set to end on February 28, 2021.

The two new interim orders announced today prohibit pleasure craft in Canadian Arctic waters and cruise vessels carrying 100 or more people in all Canadian waters until February 28, 2022.

"Temporary prohibitions to cruise vessels and pleasure craft are essential to continue to protect the most vulnerable among our communities and avoid overwhelming our health care systems," Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a news release.

"This is the right and responsible thing to do."

However, Alghabra did note that if the global health crisis significantly improves the government may allow for cruises to resume activities.

This ban also inadvertently effects American cruises that sail to Alaska. As a result, many cruise lines that travel to Alaska have already cancelled their 2021 Alaska cruise season.

Penalties for violating the ban include a fine of $5,000 per day for individuals and $25,000 per day for groups or corporations.