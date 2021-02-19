American woman faces $2,800 parking bill after leaving car in Toronto during pandemic

Parking in the city can be costly, but one American woman is learning just how bad it can be after being unable to retrieve her car for nearly a year.

Detroit resident Kim Richardson left her 2004 Honda Element at the Park2Sky lot by Pearson airport in March 2020 before flying out to Europe for a medical procedure. She originally planned to retrieve it within two weeks but partway through her trip, the Canada-US border got closed due to COVID-19 precautions.

Richardson's return flight was rerouted to Detroit and she's been unable to return to Toronto since.

What was originally a $100 bill has now inflated to $2,800 as the lot's owner says he has a business to operate and is owed payment for 11 months of storage. However, Richardson believes she's being extorted for an issue beyond her control.

Park2Sky personnel claim that several Americans who found themselves in similar predicaments have had their cars shipped home.

"I don't understand, I don’t know what's going on here. Business is down, I'm not making any money at all. People who leave their car are paid. She's the only one that hasn't paid," said the owner to CBC News this week.

The stalemate is expected to last a while longer as travel restrictions remain in place and Ontario Provincial Police have said they won't get involved in a civil matter.