Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre comes with breathtaking year-round trails and plenty of creatures, making it to the perfect spot for nature lovers.

Located just over an hour and a half from Toronto, Wye Marsh features floating boardwalk trails and an observation tower overlooking 3,000 acres of provincially significant wetland and woodland.

You can hike the picturesque pathways any time of the year or you can ski them instead once the area is covered in snow. There are over 25 kilometres of cross country ski trails and equipment rentals available.

If snowshoeing is more your style, there's also a guided four-kilometre Ecotour that takes you to areas of the Wye Marsh that are otherwise closed to the public.

On the snowshoe adventure, you'll get to follow animal tracks, feed chickadees right from your hand and warm up by a crackling campfire with some hot chocolate after the fun.

You're also sure to spot lots of wildlife while you're here as the marshy landscape is home to a wide range of wild birds, beavers, snapping turtles and a large number of trumpeter swans.

Originally native to Ontario, the trumpeter swan nearly went extinct hundreds of years ago due to hunting before the Wildlife Centre started a reintroduction programme.

Now more than 50 of these beautiful creatures can be spotted at Wye Marsh at a time in the colder months.

The trails at Wye Marsh are open year-round, and welcome visitors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily during the winter months. The Visitor Centre has also now reopened and is open each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission into the Wildlife Centre costs $12 per adult.

Make sure to respect the rules of the area during your visit. Adhere to social distancing measures by visiting with a small group and pick up your trash to leave the area just as beautiful as you found it.