Travel
Olivia Little
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
floral showhouse niagara

The Floral Showhouse is a year-round tropical paradise near Niagara Falls

The Floral Showhouse in Niagara is where you can surround yourself with colourful blooms and extravagant flower displays.

Located just a short walk from Niagara Falls in Ontario, the carefully-tended greenhouses are home to some of the rarest and largest collections of orchids, cyclamen, succulents and other exotic plant species.

floral showhouse

Image Courtesy of @plantifulexploration/Instagram

Something new is always in bloom with seven to eight different flower shows featured each year to reflect the changing seasons.

There’s a different display for spring, summer and winter, as well as shows to feature select plant species such as Hydrangeas, Regal Geraniums and Reiger Begonias.

floral showhouse

Image Courtesy of @marianolze/Instagram

During Christmas time, the space gets totally transformed into a magical winter wonderland with strings of twinkling lights adorned both inside and outside of the property.

floral showhouse

Image Courtesy of @christine_chess/Instagram

Besides the captivating flower and plant displays, there’s the Life on Display Exhibit, found just outside the venue, that you can check out all year long.

The outdoor art installation features miniature life-like representations of landmarks across Ontario, like replicas of Muskoka Cottages and Parkwood Estate. There's even a vintage train that winds through the structures making it feel like a little village of its own. 

floral showhouse

Image Courtesy of @booyourboo/Instagram

The rest of the well-manicured property, which features rose gardens and tranquil ponds, is worth checking out as well during the summer season.

The Showhouse is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and closed every Tuesday and Wednesday.

Admission costs $7 per adult.

floral showhouse

Image Courtesy of @botanicalgypsea/Instagram

Make sure to respect the rules of the area during your visit. Adhere to social distancing measures by visiting with a small group and pick up your trash to leave the area just as beautiful as you found it.

Lead photo by

Niagara Parks

Join the conversation

