This sculpture hidden on an Ontario trail looks like it's from Stranger Things

The Bala Bog Monster lurks on a hiking trail just two hours from Toronto.

The sculpture, originally known as Koilos, was created by Michael Christian in 2007 for the Burning Man Festival before being moved to the Distillery District.

Standing 14-feet-tall and weighing in at 2,000 pounds, the massive monster-like figure resided in Toronto until moving to Baxter Island on Lake Muskoka in 2013.

It has now found its forever home in Bala, where you'll find the strange creature hidden along the Cranberry hiking trails at Muskoka Lakes Farm and Winery.

It hangs out near the edge of the woods, overlooking the cranberry marshes on the 1.2-kilometre Sandsmen Trail.

The crouching monster with a head covered in outstretched tentacles closely resembles a Demogorgon and looks like it could be straight out of the set of Stranger Things.

Whether you've seen the beloved sci-fi series or not, you'll appreciate the impressive steel structure and work of art.

Along with the sculpture, you’ll be able to explore the cranberry beds and picturesque marshy landscape found on the nature trail.

The hiking trail is open from spring to first snowfall and just costs $10 per vehicle for day visits.

Make sure to respect the rules of the area during your visit. Adhere to social distancing measures by visiting with a small group and pick up your trash to leave the area just as beautiful as you found it.