Birdhouse City is a miniature village in Ontario made entirely for birds

Birdhouse City, tucked away in Prince Edward County, is a secret paradise made entirely for our feathered friends. There are over a hundred birdhouses at this unique spot in Macaulay Mountain Conservation area.

The fascinating little community comes complete with a local hospital, winery, chapel and even a few fast-food joints.

When you’re walking through the miniature metropolis, you may even recognize a few buildings from your jaunts through the county, including replicas of Crystal Palace, Merrill House and Salmon Point Lighthouse.

That's because most of the birdhouses are modelled after historic buildings from all over the breathtaking Prince Edward County region.

There's also a scaled-down Mcdonald's with its very own "fly-through" for the birdies of the area. And of course a mini-version of the Canadian favourite, Tim Hortons.

While some of the other birdhouses, like the Greek temple and the Leaning Tower of Pisa, are copies of structures found outside Canadian borders.

The quirky collection began in the 1980s when Doug Harnes, a former superintendent of what is now Quinte Conservation, used his woodworking skills to create the bird city's first structure.

Harnes recreated the historic Massassauga Park Hotel, which used to stand on the grounds of Massassauga Point Conservation Area before being demolished in the 1940s.

The monumental 80-room birdhouse marked the beginning of Birdhouse City.

Over the years, it inspired businesses, schools, individuals and groups to contribute their very own handcrafted birdhouses until eventually, the miniature city grew to the size it is today.

There are also 20 kilometres of scenic trails and 40-metre (130-foot) tall escarpments to explore once you're ready to leave the adorable bird village.

Birdhouse City is open daily from sun up to sun down and just requires a $5 parking fee to visit.

Make sure to respect the rules of the area during your visit. Adhere to social distancing measures by visiting with a small group and pick up your trash to leave the area just as beautiful as you found it.