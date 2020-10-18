This farm near Toronto has trail rides and Ojibwe spirit horses

TJ Stables near Toronto takes visitors close to a rare breed of animals known as the Ojibwe spirit horses.

The picturesque 50-acre farm in Chatham-Kent offers public trail riding in both Western and English styles and pony rides for kids, but more recently they are known for Ojibwe spirit horses.

Terry Jenkins, TJ Stables owner, purchased the horses from a breeder in Fort Frances.

"When I walked out into that 160-acre field with wild horses that had never been handled, I stood there and they surrounded me," Jenkins told Chatham Daily News, shortly after obtaining the horses in 2019.

"A powerful flush came over me. . . . I had this overwhelming feeling of love, as though you’re holding your first child in your arms."

Visitors to TJ Stables can join an overnight adventure in a Tipi, meet the spirit horses and tour the farm.

The Ojibwe spirit horse is thought to be the only existing breed of horse developed by Indigenous people in Canada.

This breed is rare. There are fewer than 200 Ojibway horses left, and according to TJ Stables, those numbers are dwindling due to several breeders retiring.

The horse breed nearly disappeared completely in 1977 but the last four ponies were rescued in Lac La Croix, Ontario, according to the Ojibwe Horse Society.

The Ojibwe Horses were in North America before European contact — DNA evidence shows they are different from European-introduced horse breeds.

TJ Stables offers a venue for special events such as birthdays or corporate picnics.

They are open year-round but visitors must reserve the overnight adventure or book a trail ride in advance.