This massive pumpkin patch in Ontario is now open for the season

A popular fall pastime is back but with not quite as many pumpkins on display as previous years.

Downey’s Farm has opened for fall pumpkin pursuing but the traditional Pumpkinfest will not be held this year, the farm owners said on their website.

For the past 30 years, the farm has transformed into Pumpkinfest but this year, due to COVID-19, the farm is taking safety precautions.

Farm-goers are asked to book tickets online to guarantee entry as capacity is very limited. Tickets are released seven to 10 days in advance. There will be pumpkins for Instagram-worthy posts but pathways have been created to allow for social distancing.

"We are being mindful of placing fewer pumpkins to create six foot wide pathways for physical distancing," the farm posted.

Still much of the familiar farm fun is still on. The Farmyard Play Area & Animals will be open with fun activities such as the duck races, pedal cart track and a new combine slide.

A special corn maze, with 10 kilometres of trails, was constructed this year as a tribute to frontline workers.

Downey’s is located in Caledon, about a 45 minutes' drive from Toronto. Tickets are $15.

"While things will look different in 2020, you can expect the same fall fun and memory making moments. We look forward to seeing you at the farm," the farm posted.