This massive pumpkin patch in Ontario is now open for the season
A popular fall pastime is back but with not quite as many pumpkins on display as previous years.
Downey’s Farm has opened for fall pumpkin pursuing but the traditional Pumpkinfest will not be held this year, the farm owners said on their website.
For the past 30 years, the farm has transformed into Pumpkinfest but this year, due to COVID-19, the farm is taking safety precautions.
Farm-goers are asked to book tickets online to guarantee entry as capacity is very limited. Tickets are released seven to 10 days in advance. There will be pumpkins for Instagram-worthy posts but pathways have been created to allow for social distancing.
Our pals from @downeysupick are hard at work this morning placing pumpkins on the lawn! We are being mindful of placing fewer pumpkins to create six foot wide pathways for physical distancing. You can read more about what Fall Time looks like on the farm this year by visiting our website at www.downeysfarm.com or hitting the swipe up links in our Instagram highlights. #bigpumpkins #downeysfarm #caledon #pumpkinseason #theyarehugethisyear
"We are being mindful of placing fewer pumpkins to create six foot wide pathways for physical distancing," the farm posted.
Still much of the familiar farm fun is still on. The Farmyard Play Area & Animals will be open with fun activities such as the duck races, pedal cart track and a new combine slide.
A special corn maze, with 10 kilometres of trails, was constructed this year as a tribute to frontline workers.
Our 2020 Corn Maze Adventure begins this Saturday, September 12th! The corn maze is part of our Fall Farmyard Play Area, so all adventurers must pre-book their tickets by visiting our website at www.downeysfarm.com. We are operating at a limited capacity to allow for physical distancing and tickets can sell out fast - make sure you have yours before heading to the farm as walk-up guests will not be accommodated. The 2020 Corn Maze will be available for exploration daily from September 12th until October 31st. We’ll #seeyousoon! #downeysfarm #caledon #cornmaze #thingstodogta #2020cornmaze
Downey’s is located in Caledon, about a 45 minutes' drive from Toronto. Tickets are $15.
"While things will look different in 2020, you can expect the same fall fun and memory making moments. We look forward to seeing you at the farm," the farm posted.
