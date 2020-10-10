You can stay in a floating geodesic dome near Toronto

A stargazer geodesic dome floats on a creek to lull you to sleep while looking at the night skies at this unique accommodation near Toronto.

Although it's not advisable to travel at the moment, this floating geodesic dome in Essex, Ontario makes for a wonderful socially distance getaway when it is safe to head out.

Geodesic domes are becoming more common in natural locales such as forests, by the seaside or in the desert.

This geodesic dome in Essex is unique because it floats on Fox Creek.

The site has a barbecue, picnic table, fire pit and outhouse (yes, there is a bit of roughing it involved). The sink is also hand-pumped.

Inside you will find a small kitchenette and living space. The shower is off-grid using a lithium battery pump. The water is air-temperature so you will need to boil water for a hot shower.

While floating, you can watch an "array of wildlife" including geese, ducks, bald eagles, fish, herons and turtles. At night sit back and watch the stars.

The region is known for its wineries, breweries, beaches and shopping.

The price comes in at more than $200 a night but it may be worth it for this one-of-a-kind experience.